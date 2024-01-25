Recovered from cockfight competition in Punjab, rooster to be brought to court as 'case property'

Chandigarh, Jan 25 (PTI) A rooster recovered during an illegal cockfight competition in Punjab's Bathinda district a few days ago will be presented before a court as a "case property" when the hearing on the matter takes place.

Three organisers of the cockfight competition -- a banned sport -- at Balluana village in Bathinda have been booked five days back, police said on Thursday.

Following a raid, police recovered the rooster from Rajwinder Singh alias Raju -- one of three organisers, Assistant Sub-Inspector Nirmaljit Singh said.

Some trophies, which were to be given to winning owners of roosters, were also recovered, police said.

Police have given the rooster to a local breeder who is taking care of the bird.

"We will present the rooster in a court whenever hearing takes place in the case," said Singh, adding the rooster was a "case property" in the matter. "Case property" refers to any property which comes into the possession of police in connection to an offence.

Police had booked Rajwinder Singh, Jagsir Singh and Gurjit Singh under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. All three have received bail in the matter, police said. PTI CHS SKY SKY