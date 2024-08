New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Tribals Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Tuesday said he has recovered from dengue and is doing well.

The minister, however, is currently under observation, he said.

"Recovered from dengue and currently under observation. Please disregard any misinformation — I'm doing well," a post on the minister's official X handle read.

The minister's wife Jhingia Oram died of dengue during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. PTI GVS RHL