Recovery of robbed arms result of efforts of security forces to restore peace in Manipur: DGP

Imphal, Jul 26 (PTI) Asserting that the security forces were determined to restore the law and order situation in Manipur, DGP Rajiv Singh on Saturday said the recovery of robbed arms and ammunition was a result of the efforts.

Addressing a gathering on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, Singh said regular patrolling is being conducted in vulnerable zones to prevent clashes and maintain peace.

Fencing work has been initiated along the India-Myanmar border to check illegal infiltration, and special task forces have been set up in all districts to detect, identify and take action against illegal immigrants.

"Manipur has a proud legacy of contributing brave sons and daughters to the armed forces and police. Their martial spirit is alive today in collective efforts to preserve peace and order," he said.

"Over the last few months, in the face of great adversity, Manipur Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies, has undertaken a series of determined operations to restore the law and order situation. The efforts have resulted in the recovery of thousands of robbed arms and large quantities of ammunition and explosives," he added.

Singh said the Protected Area Regime is being strictly enforced in sensitive areas, with the establishment of new police outposts.

Uninterrupted supply of essential items to the people and security to the farmers are also being ensured, he said. PTI CORR SOM