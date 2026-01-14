Recruitment agencies cheating Goans to face legal action: CM tells Assembly

Panaji, Jan 14 (PTI) Legal action is being taken against recruitment agencies in Goa found engaging in fraudulent and unethical practices, particularly those involved in facilitating overseas employment, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He said no proposal was under consideration of the government to introduce new legislative or regulatory safeguards to regulate such agencies.

Replying to a starred question tabled by BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar, Sawant said his government was aware of complaints against certain recruitment agencies that allegedly charged exorbitant fees, provided misleading job information and failed to fulfil contractual obligations, resulting in Goans being cheated or stranded abroad.

"Whenever such complaints are received or any such illegal recruitment agencies are found operating, legal action is taken as per the provisions of law," the chief minister said.

The CM noted the government has conducted awareness programmes in educational institutions and public places to alert youth and job seekers about the risks posed by fraudulent recruiting agencies.

He said citizens were being encouraged to verify recruiting agencies with competent authorities and report suspicious activities to the police.

Sawant told the Assembly that an awareness session for investigating officers, police station in-charges and other staff was conducted at Altinho near Panaji in February last year by a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs.

The session was organised to sensitise police officers about the Emigration Act, 1983, challenges in promoting safe and legal migration, and fake overseas recruitment practices, he noted.

The CM maintained that police station in-charges and beat officers have been directed to look out for any illegal recruitment activities under their jurisdictions and take action wherever violations are found.

Replying to a query on whether the government planned to introduce new legislative, regulatory or technological safeguards to regulate recruitment agencies, Sawant clarified no such proposal was under consideration at present. PTI RPS RSY