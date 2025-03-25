Recruitment of over 16,000 teachers will begin in first week of April: Andhra CM

Amaravati, March 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced that the process of recruiting 16,347 teachers through the District Selection Committee (DSC) examination will begin in the first week of April.

Addressing the third Collectors’ Conference at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the teacher recruitment process should commence in early April and conclude with their appointment before schools reopen for the next academic year in June.

"In the first week of April, the mega DSC notification will be issued. The recruitment process should begin in April and be completed before schools reopen, along with the necessary training," Naidu said during the conference.

Further, the CM indicated that teacher recruitment could incorporate Scheduled Castes (SC) sub-categorisation under the A, B, C, and D categories.

According to Naidu, the state has forwarded the one-man commission report by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra on SC sub-categorisation to the Centre and another key stakeholder.

Based on their feedback, the state will proceed as promised in the run-up to the 2024 elections, he said.

The Chief Minister urged district collectors to ensure the DSC examination is conducted flawlessly.

Highlighting welfare, development, and good governance as the three key pillars of administration, Naidu reminded collectors to remain mindful of these priorities.

He emphasised that eradicating poverty and ensuring public welfare are essential, especially at a time when aspirations are high.

Additionally, Naidu underscored that district collectors will serve as Swarna Andhra-2047 Vision execution chairpersons, while MLAs will oversee its implementation at the constituency level.

He stressed that planning for this vision should be carried out from the state level down to districts, constituencies, mandals, and village secretariats.

The Chief Minister also instructed collectors to secure environmental and other necessary approvals for infrastructure projects worth Rs 55,000 crore, including national highways, and called for their completion within two years.

Noting that the Polavaram project is back on track with the Centre’s cooperation, Naidu said the mega-irrigation project is "set for completion" by 2027.

Tasking the collectors with achieving a 15 per cent growth rate, he said Andhra Pradesh had recorded a 13.5 per cent growth rate between 2014 and 2019 but alleged that it declined to 10.3 per cent during the previous YSRCP regime.

Moreover, he directed the collectors to review and recover GST arrears and take strict action against tax evaders, among other key goals. PTI STH SSK ROH