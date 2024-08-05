Recruitment of patwaris to over 1,960 vacant posts underway: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The recruitment process for over 1,960 patwari (village revenue officer) posts is underway in Rajasthan, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena said in the state assembly on Monday.

Meena was answering the supplementary questions asked by the assembly members in this regard during the Question Hour.

He said that the request for recruitment to 1,963 vacant posts of patwaris has been sent to the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur.

After the recruitment process is completed, action will be taken to fill the vacant posts, he added.

The minister assured that action will be taken to open a new Patwar Mandal in Mandalgarh assembly constituency after the criteria are met. He also asked to streamline the arrangements by appointing patwaris as per requirement in the gram panchayats of Mandalgarh. PTI AG RPA