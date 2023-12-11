Recruitment of teachers for govt schools to be completed in 2 months, says Maharashtra minister

Nagpur, Dec 11 (PTI) Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Monday said the recruitment process for teachers in government schools would be completed in the next two months.

Advertisment

Kesarkar was responding to a query by NCP MLA Jayant Patil and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar over the issue of teachers' recruitment during the question hour in the legislative assembly.

As per the data shared by the school education department, 45,000 posts of teachers remain vacant, of which 30,000 vacancies will be filled once the recruitment process is over.

The minister said the recruitment process is underway and will be completed in the next two months.

Advertisment

He further said that a survey by the education department revealed that 3,214 children were out of school in the state, of which 1,624 were boys and 1,590 girls.

Of these students, 875 boys and 765 girls have been enrolled at nearby schools, Kesarkar said.

Meanwhile, an official from the finance department said the state spends around Rs 63,000 crore in salaries for teachers, and this sum will increase significantly once the 30,000 vacancies are filled. PTI ND ARU