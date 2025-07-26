Red alert in Palghar: 4 dead, 461 houses damaged this monsoon season, says district official

Palghar, Jul 26 (PTI) Four persons have died and more than 450 houses damaged in heavy rains this monsoon in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said on Saturday amid a 'red alert' issued for the district by the India Meteorological Department.

A 'red alert' indicates "heavy to extremely heavy" rainfall of over 200 millimetres in 24 hours.

"Since June 21, a total of four persons have died due to heavy rain in Palghar. It has also caused damage to 461 houses, comprising 375 'pucca' houses as well as 86 temporary and mud dwellings. Our teams are carrying out damage assessments and extending assistance where needed," said the district's disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

On July 25, one Gopal Warghade (60) was washed away in Chas river, while on July 6, Ruthik Madha (23) slipped into a flooded stream in Ambeghar in Vikramgad's Dharampur area, he said.

"On July 5, a 77-year-old woman was swept away in Barsheti. On June 21, Alkapur resident Govind Kambdi drowned in a flash flood. All the bodies have been recovered and cases of accidental death have been registered by the police," Kadam informed.

"In view of continuing heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and streams, a red alert has been issued for Palghar district. The administration is on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation. Citizens are urged not to venture into flood-prone areas," the official added. PTI COR BNM