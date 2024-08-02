Red alert sounded in 9 Bihar districts for extremely heavy rain

Patna, Aug 2 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department on Friday issued a ‘red alert’ for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning over the next 36 hours in nine districts of Bihar.

It also issued an ‘orange alert’ for districts like Arwal, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Jehanabad, Kaimur, Katihar, Khagaria, Lakhisarai, Munger, Nalanda, Nawada, Rohtas and Sheikhpura.

"Extremely heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Aurangabad, Banka, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Jamui, Katihar, Munger, Nawada and Rohtas districts in the next two-three days,” the IMD said in a bulletin.

Red alert denotes ‘take action’, orange alert ‘be prepared’, yellow alert ‘watch and stay updated’ and green alert signifies ‘no action needed’.

A ‘yellow alert’ has also been sounded for heavy rainfall over the next four-five days at a few places in Katihar, Rohtas, Aurangabad and Gaya districts, the bulletin said.

“Thunderstorm/lightning with gusting wind speed (30-40 kmph) is likely to occur at one or two places in most of the state in the next four-five days," it said.

The state government has asked people to stay abreast with weather-related updates. PTI PKD RBT