Red alert sounded in Punjab in view of Dussehra, panchayat elections

Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Punjab Police on Friday sounded a red alert across the state on Friday ahead of the Dussehra celebrations and impending panchayat elections, an official statement said.

"In run up to the Dussehra celebrations and impending Panchayat elections in the state, the Punjab Police on Friday has sounded a red alert across the state.

"The alert has been sounded on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav to ensure the safety and security of citizens," the statement added.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla, who made a surprise visit to Jalandhar to review the security arrangements, said that security has been beefed up across the state and over 600 hi-tech strong 'nakas' (check barriers) have been set up to keep vigil around anti-social elements.

All the inter-state and inter-district boundaries in the state have been sealed, he added.

The Dussehra festival will be celebrated on Saturday and the panchayat elections are scheduled for Tuesday.

Shukla also took a round of crowded markets in Jalandhar and interacted with the force deployed at 'nakas'.