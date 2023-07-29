'Red diary' exposed Gehlot govt's 'sinful deeds'; BJP poised for one-sided victory in Raj Assembly polls: Nadda

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday invoked sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha's "red diary", saying the Ashok Gehlot government's "sinful deeds" have been exposed.

Nadda also said the policies of the Narendra Modi government have empowered the poor, farmers, Dalits, youths, and women, claiming that the party will secure a one-sided victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister, Nadda accused the CM of looting the state to fill the coffers of his bosses in Delhi.

"This is not Gehlot government but 'Greh-loot' government. The CM is looting his house to please his bosses in Delhi,” he told reporters at the party's state headquarters here.

Nadda said there is a lot of discussion about the 'Lal Diary' (red diary) and when "sinful deeds" reach the heights, they get exposed this way. "Corruption is clearly visible to all of us".

Gudha has claimed that the red diary which he had secured from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an IT raid in July 2020 on the direction of CM Ashok Gehlot had details of Gehlot's financial transactions.

Gehlot has already said that no such diary exists. He said it was an imaginary diary on which politics is being done.

The BJP chief chaired a meeting of the Rajasthan BJP's core committee here to chalk out the strategy for the elections and alleged that the people of the state are "fed up with the corruption" under the Congress rule.

"I am sure that the people of Rajasthan are going to give a one-sided blessing to the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections. Along with this, the people are eager for a clean sweep of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," he told reporters.

The BJP chief alleged that everyone in the Gehlot government is busy looting the state but the people are not going to tolerate corruption anymore.

"The people of Rajasthan can't tolerate the Gehlot government even for a minute. They are convinced that the policies and programmes of the Modi government have empowered the poor, farmers, Dalits, youths, and women," he said.

On the new list of central office bearers, the BJP president said that there was a need to rejig the team in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Nadda was in Jaipur to take stock of the preparations for the year-end assembly elections which are expected to see a keen contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP.

After landing in Jaipur, Nadda headed to the Moti Dungari Ganesh Temple where he offered prayers. From there, he reached the BJP office and held a meeting of the party leaders. PTI SDA RHL