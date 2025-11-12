Red Fort blast: 2 critically injured battle for life at LNJP hospital

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Two people who were among the injured in Monday's Red Fort car explosion that shook central Delhi are battling for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital. A senior hospital official said on Wednesday that a total of 27 people have sustained injuries in the explosion. Of the injured, three are in the ICU, with two reported to be critical. Three patients have taken Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA). The LNJP official added that all necessary facilities — including food and lodging — have been provided to the families of the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the survivors, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice. "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

According to the Delhi Police, there have been 12 deaths so far, while hospital sources have confirmed that nine bodies have been identified and handed over to relatives. Hours after police busted the terror module with links to proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, and arrested eight people, including three doctors, a high-intensity blast ripped through a slow-moving car outside Delhi's Red Fort area. Around 2,500 kilograms of ammonium nitrate, potassium chlorate and sulphur were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned across Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The police FIR describes the incident as a "bomb blast," while forensic experts are now analysing whether the materials recovered from recent seizures match the chemical signature of the Red Fort explosion. The forensic team has collected around 40 samples from the blast site, including cartridges, live ammunition, and residues of multiple explosive materials. Preliminary findings suggest that one of the samples could be ammonium nitrate, officials said. Meanwhile, investigators continue to piece together evidence from the blast.