Red Fort blast case: Accused Amir Rashid Ali produced in Patiala House Court

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Amir Rashid Ali, one of the accused of the Red Fort blast, was produced before a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Ali was produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna on the conclusion of his police custody in the case.

The proceedings are underway.

On November 29, the court sent three doctors and a preacher, who were arrested in connection with the Red Fort blast, to 10 days' judicial custody.

As of now, the NIA has arrested seven persons accused in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. PTI MDB SJK SJK AMJ AMJ