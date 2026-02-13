Red Fort blast: Court grants 45 more days to NIA to conclude investigation

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A Delhi court on Friday granted 45 more days to the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to conclude its probe in connection with a blast near the Red Fort here on November 10, 2025.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Pitamber Dutt of the Patiala House Courts granted the additional time on the NIA's plea seeking a 90-day extension on the ground of probing further the financial and digital links of the accused.

The court also extended till March 13 the judicial custody of the seven accused -- Amir Rashid Mir, Jasir Bilal Wani, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, Dr Muzamil Shakeel Ganie, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Shaheen Saeed and Soyab.

Soyab was produced in the court physically, while the others attended the proceedings through video-conferencing.

The premier investigating agency's plea had sought an "extension of the investigation and custody remand period beyond the statutory period of 90 days, up to 180 days", in accordance with the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), regarding the seven accused.

Dr Umar-un-Nabi was driving an explosives-laden Hyundai i20 car that detonated outside the Mughal-era Red Fort in the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors was actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner. PTI MNR RC