Red Fort blast: Delhi court allows accused woman doctor to meet advocate in NIA custody

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Red Fort blast accused Dr Shaheen Saeed to meet her lawyer while in NIA custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna noted that the accused had moved an application to meet her counsel while she was in the agency's custody.

The judge said the accused doctor's advocate on Thursday moved another application stating that he also wanted to meet Saeed in National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody.

She said, "Considering the submissions made, application under consideration is allowed and Advocate Rahul Sahani is permitted to have meeting with accused Dr Shaheen Saeed in NIA custody for 15 minutes only for today itself, i.e., January 15, 2026, between 4 pm to 5 pm, after observing rules and regulations".

The court had extended the accused doctor's NIA custody by three days on Wednesday.

Suicide bomber Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, leaving 15 people dead.

The NIA has arrested nine accused people in the case.