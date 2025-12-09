Red Fort blast: Delhi court extends NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali by 7 days

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the NIA custody of Amir Rashid Ali, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, by seven days.

On December 2, Amir was sent to a seven-day NIA custody.

A Jammu and Kashmir resident accused of facilitating the Red Fort blast, Amir was arrested on November 16.

On Tuesday, he was produced before Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven people associated with this case. The matter is linked to a "white collar" terror module that was unearthed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

On November 10, 15 people were killed in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi. More than two dozen people were injured in the IED blast inside a Hyundai i20 car driven by Umar Un Nabi. The car was found to be registered under the name of Amir Rashid Ali.

"Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device to trigger the blast," the NIA had earlier said in a statement.

The agency had confirmed the identity of the deceased driver to be Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and assistant professor in the General Medicine department of Al Falah University, Faridabad.

The NIA has also seized another vehicle belonging to Umar that is currently being examined for evidence in the case. The agency has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast.