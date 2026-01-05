Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends Yasir Ahmed Dar to 11-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A court here on Monday sent Yasir Ahmed Dar, an accused in the Red Fort blast case, to 11-day judicial custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna sent Dar to the judicial custody till January 16 after he was physically produced in the court.

On December 26 last year, the court had extended Dar’s NIA custody for 10 days.

The National Investigating Agency had on December 18 arrested Dar, the ninth accused in the case.

According to NIA, Dar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, was a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber who was driving the explosive-laden car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10.

Dar allegedly played an active role in the conspiracy behind the blast that claimed 15 lives and left many others injured, the NIA said.

It said Dar was in close contact with the other accused persons in the case, including Umar-un-Nabi and Mufti Irfan. PTI SKM MNR KVK KVK