Red Fort blast: Delhi-NCR installations under CISF on 'high alert'

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The CISF has put all the Delhi-NCR installations under its security cover on "high alert" following the explosion in a moving car near Red Fort, the central armed police force said in a statement on Monday.

"In the wake of the explosion in a vehicle near Red Fort Metro station, installations secured by CISF in the National Capital Region (NCR) including Delhi Metro, Red Fort, Government Buildings and IGI Airport have been placed on high alert. The situation is being constantly monitored and personnel are on standby," the force said in a message on 'X'.

A sudden, deadly explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the crowded Red Fort metro station during rush hours on Monday evening, killing eight people and leaving several vehicles charred.

Twenty-four people were injured and rushed to LNJP Hospital, just a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi and other states, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot as police cordoned off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said. The blaze caused by the blast was brought under control by 7.29 pm, officials said.

According to a fire department official, six cars, two e-rickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the window panes of vehicles parked several metres away, and the sound was heard at ITO, a few kilometres from the site.