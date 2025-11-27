Red Fort blast: Faridabad man accused of harbouring bomber sent to 10-day NIA custody

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un Nabi, to the NIA's custody for 10 days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House court amid tight security on Wednesday after his arrest from Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad.

An official spokesperson for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to "terrorist Umar Un Nabi" before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

The agency also produced another key accused, Amir Rashid Ali, whose 10-day custodial remand was set to expire on November 27.

Both the accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who sent Soyab to 10-day NIA custody and allowed the probe agency to interrogate Amir for seven more days.

Soyab is the seventh accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a "white-collar" terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The agency continues to pursue various leads in connection with the suicide bombing, and has been conducting searches across states in coordination with the respective police forces in a bid to identify and track others involved in the gruesome attack," the NIA said in a statement.

On November 20, NIA took custody of three doctors and a preacher who were arrested in connection with the November 10 blast.

Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather and Shaheena Saeed, as well as Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay, had been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police following the blast. PTI SKM NB