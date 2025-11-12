New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the LNJP Hospital on Wednesday and met the survivors of the Red Fort blast, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone's quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" Modi said in a post on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2025

Upon landing from Bhutan, the prime minister went straight to the hospital to meet those injured after the blast, officials said.

There was heavy security deployment in and around the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

He met and interacted with the injured and wished them a speedy recovery, officials said, adding that he was also briefed by officials and doctors at the hospital.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.