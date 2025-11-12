Red Fort blast: Police rush to New Seelampur address linked to red car, probe forgery angle

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police rushed to an address in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur after learning that a red Ford EcoSport car, suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, was registered at that location, an official said on Wednesday.

Police sources said the team immediately visited the site to verify the vehicle's ownership details after records showed the car was registered in the name of Dr Umer Un Nabi. Investigators suspect that forged documents might have been used to purchase the car.

"The address mentioned in the car's registration papers led the police to New Seelampur, where they questioned residents and verified documents," said the police source.

During the visit, Imam Mohammad Tasawwur, who runs a madrasa at the same address, told PTI that he had never noticed any suspicious activity in the area.

"The police have taken my phone with them for investigation. We are extending our full support. Police must investigate the matter and arrest those who are behind the incident," Tasawwur said.

Another resident, Dilshad Saifi, who lives close to the same address, described the incident as deeply disturbing. "This is very painful. Such incidents should never happen. Those responsible must face strict punishment," Saifi told PTI.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace the red Ford EcoSport, which they suspect was used by the accused for reconnaissance before the blast.

According to sources, the investigation revealed that the suspects - already linked to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion - were also in possession of the red car.

Additionally, a police source informed that the car was found parked in Faridabad. PTI BM SSJ BM MPL MPL