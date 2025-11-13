Red Fort blast: Red Ford EcoSport traced in Faridabad; NSG at spot

Faridabad: A red Ford EcoSport suspected to be linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast case was traced and seized in Khandawali village in Faridabad district on Thursday, officials said. An NSG team has reached the spot.

The development follows Delhi Police’s citywide alert on Wednesday to locate a red EcoSport after investigators found that suspects connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion were also in possession of another red car, according to police sources.

At least five Delhi Police teams had been deployed to trace the vehicle, with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police also put on alert to assist in the search and maintain heightened vigilance.

A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal on Monday, leaving 12 people dead. The investigation is ongoing.