Red Fort blast victims: Stories of dreams, struggle, heartbreak from small towns

Lucknow/New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The powerful explosion near Red Fort not only shattered Delhi's calm but also tore through homes hundreds of kilometres away, where families are now struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss of their loved ones.

From the quiet lanes of Shravasti and Deoria to the bustling streets of Meerut, Amroha and Shamli, the victims of the deadly car blast were everyday people -- drivers of taxi and e-rickshaw, cosmetic store owners, DTC bus conductors and all working to support their families, their dreams for better lives.

Among the victims was 32-year-old Dinesh Mishra of Ganeshpur village in Shravasti district, who had been working at a printing press in Delhi's Chawri Bazar to support his wife and three children.

His father, Bhure Mishra, recalled the time Dinesh came home for Diwali.

"He was a hardworking man. He wanted to give his children a good education. We still can't believe he is gone," Bhure said, his voice breaking as neighbours gathered to console the family.

District Magistrate Ashwini Pandey said Dinesh's body was being brought back to Shravasti and would reach by Tuesday evening.

"We have spoken to the family and assured them of all possible assistance," he told PTI.

In Meerut, another family was torn apart not only by grief but also by a painful dispute over where to lay their son to rest.

Mohsin, 32, who had moved to Delhi two years ago to earn a living by driving an e-rickshaw, died in the blast while ferrying passengers.

When his body reached his hometown in Lohia Nagar, an emotional disagreement broke out between his wife, Sultana and his parents. While Sultana wanted him buried in Delhi, where they had settled and their children were studying, his parents insisted he be laid to rest in Meerut.

Neighbours and relatives tried to mediate as both sides broke down in tears.

"The blast took Mohsin away, but now even the family is divided," said a neighbour. After several hours of tension and police intervention, Sultana finally took the body for burial.

Eighteen-year-old Nauman Ansari from Shamli had gone to Delhi to buy cosmetics for his shop when the explosion cut short his life.

"Nauman was killed on the spot while his cousin Aman sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi," his uncle Furkan told PTI.

Sonu, a relative working near New Delhi Railway Station, said, "Early this morning, I got a call from my uncle saying Nauman was no more and asked me to reach LNJP Hospital." DTC conductor Ashok Kumar, 34, from Hasanpur in Amroha district, had been supporting his family and parents through his job in Delhi.

He is survived by his wife Sonam, daughters Aarohi and Kavya, aged 8 and 5, and three-year-old son, Aarav. "Ashok was the sole breadwinner for the family," panchayat member Pintu Bhati said.

Lokesh Kumar Agarwal, 58, a fertiliser dealer from Hasanpur, also lost his life in the incident. He had gone to Delhi to see a relative admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

"Lokesh was a kind-hearted man who helped everyone in need," said his neighbour Yashpal Singh.

In Deoria, 22-year-old Shiva Jaiswal, who ran a small ready-made garment shop in Bhaluani town, was among those injured in the blast. He had gone to Delhi to buy new stock for the festivals when he was caught in the explosion.

His sister, Purnima Jaiswal, told PTI that Shiva had called earlier that day to say he had finished shopping and would visit their aunt before returning home.

"Then we heard about the blast on TV and his phone went unreachable. Later, we found out he was admitted to LNJP Hospital," she said.

Shiva's mother, Maya Jaiswal, a local BJP Mahila Morcha worker, said she was relieved that her son was alive but shaken by how close the tragedy had come. "He was lucky this time," she said softly.

Another deceased, 22-year-old Pankaj Sahni, drove a taxi in the capital to feed his family in Bihar.

His uncle, Ramdev Sahni, said he heard about his death through a phone call from Kotwali Police Station in Delhi.

"He drove a taxi for three years. We were told the back of his head was blown off. The car, a WagonR, was completely damaged," Sahni said while waiting outside the mortuary.

According to Delhi police, 12 people died and over 20 were injured in the blast which is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency as a likely terror attack.

Delhi and its neighbouring states, including Uttar Pradesh, are on high alert. PTI COR/KIS NAV NSM VIT VN VN