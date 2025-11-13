Red Fort blast victims suffer hearing loss, pain in ear

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Several of those injured in the Red Fort blast are suffering from hearing problems and pain in ear, doctors have said.

Of the 13 dead in the Monday blast, only eight have been identified, as the remaining came dismembered.

Many of the blast victims have been admitted to LNJP Hospital in different departments.

According to an official speaking to PTI, the hospital's emergency ward currently has 12 patients — six in the isolation ward, four in the ICU, four in the neurosurgery unit, and one in the trauma centre.

Md Safwan, 28, from Chennai is suffering from pain in both ears, along with abrasions, swelling on his leg, and bruises.

Shiva Jaiswal, also 28, from Uttar Pradesh has hearing issues in both ears, burns on his arm, forearm, and face, and multiple abrasions.

Doctor Devinder Rai, Senior Consultant, ENT Department, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that in such high-intensity blasts, the extent of the impact depends on several factors, including the distance from the explosion.

"Some people are also more prone to what we call 'soft ears,' meaning they are more sensitive to noise-induced trauma than others. The duration and intensity of the effect vary, often resulting in temporary or permanent hearing impairment and, in some cases, tinnitus — a persistent ringing sound in the ear," he said.

On Monday evening, a powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort area, killing 13 people and injuring around 27. The entire area has been sealed for investigation.

Among the unidentified, one body is believed to be of a man aged around 40, another approximately 58. Three more bodies were brought to the hospital at 11.53 pm and 11.51 pm and one body part arrived at 10.22 pm on Monday, according to the latest medical report seen by PTI.

On Thursday, Bilal, 35, from Jammu and Kashmir, was declared dead at 1.53 am.

Besides him, the other deceased have been identified as Mohseen, 36, from Daryaganj, Ashok Kumar, 34, from Uttar Pradesh, Aman Kartariya, 35, from Delhi, Dinesh Kumar, 34, from Uttar Pradesh, Lokesh Kumar, 60, from Uttar Pradesh, Numan, 19, from Uttar Pradesh, and Pankaj Sahani, 23, from Delhi. PTI NSM VN VN