Red Fort gathering on Guru Tegh Bahadur martyrdom anniversary a befitting reply to terrorists: Sood

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The gathering of lakhs of people to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort, where a bomb blast occurred recently, was an expression of the city's spirit and a befitting reply to terrorists, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Wednesday.

Sood said lakhs of people including President Droupadi Murmu, several cabinet ministers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and ministers of her government paid obeisance to Guru Tegh Bahadur during the three-day event organised by the Delhi government at the Red Fort.

"As the Home Minister of Delhi, I express my gratitude to the people of the city who commemorated the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the three-day event at the Red Fort where the bomb blast took place a few days ago. This expresses Delhi's spirit and resolve of the government of India," Sood said.

The gathering was also a resolution of the people to follow the ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur who sacrificed his life to defend the country's heritage and culture.

The Delhi government organised a grand three-day event from November 23 to 25 commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th 'Shahidi Diwas'. The ninth Sikh Guru was beheaded on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb on November 24, 1675, in Delhi.

The Delhi home minister said that the gathering of lakhs of devotees at the Red Fort was "a befitting reply to the terrorists who tried to scare Delhi and the country".

A powerful blast in a car near the Red Fort killed 15 people and injured over two dozen on November 10.