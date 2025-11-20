Red Fort gears up for its first mega event post blast, Delhi Police ramps up security

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) As the Red Fort prepares to host a mega event commemorating the 350th death anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, just weeks after a blast in its vicinity, the Delhi Police has heightened security measures in anticipation of a crowd of nearly 50,000 attendees, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government will host a kirtan darbar from November 23 to 25, with several VVIPs likely to attend the event.

According to Jasmain Singh Noni, Secretary of the DSGMC, President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the event.

The blast triggered by a "suicide bomber", which followed the busting of a "white-collar" terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, claimed 15 lives.

Even as the scars of the blast remain, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has kick-started the event from Thursday.

Security arrangements have been significantly strengthened in and around the Red Fort.

Police have installed 25 additional CCTV cameras on the stretch leading to the monument, while the DSGMC has set up 250 to 300 cameras to maintain round-the-clock surveillance, officials added.

A multi-layer security grid involving CISF, Delhi Police, bomb squads and other agencies has been deployed to conduct thorough checks of all visitors.

Despite the recent blast, visitors expressed confidence in attending the commemorative events.

"We are courageous and God-fearing people. These blasts cannot shake our faith in God. When our Guru was not scared, who are we to fear anyone?" said Paramjeet Singh Chadha (71), who visited the Red Fort on Wednesday.

Another visitor, Amrit Singh (60), said her family felt secure due to the enhanced arrangements.

"The significance of this anniversary is immense for us. Not for a moment did we hesitate to come here," she added.

The DSGMC secretary emphasised that the preparations never stopped despite the blast.

"Even when the incident happened, the work did not halt for a minute because this is for our Guru. Delhi Police assured us of maximum security. We have installed 250 to 300 CCTV cameras around the Red Fort to maintain vigil," he said.

He added that while some people were initially apprehensive about travelling to Delhi, the organisers reassured them, and now, over 50,000 attendees are expected.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police personnel have been making announcements in the Chandni Chowk area, urging citizens to remain vigilant, verify tenants, note down auto-rickshaw numbers and avoid accepting food from strangers.