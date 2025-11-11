Red Fort metro station to remain closed on Wednesday: DMRC

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that the Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure, a day after a blast occurred near the Red Fort area.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal."

The Red Fort metro station is closed for commuters today, after a blast in the area killed at least nine people, while traffic restrictions have also been imposed in the area, officials said on Tuesday.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening kill 12. Twenty people were also injured in the blast that gutted several vehicles, they added.

Additionally, parts of the Chandni Chowk market near to the Red Fort and other market areas nearby were closed today.