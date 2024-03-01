Red Fort, Qutub Minar among top 10 most visited monuments: Eco survey

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Monuments such as Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and Humayun’s Tomb were among the top 10 centrally-protected monuments across the country, witnessing the highest domestic footfall till February 2023, the Delhi Economic Survey revealed on Friday.

Advertisment

Delhi finance minister Atishi presented the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Delhi Assembly.

According to the data, Red Fort witnessed a domestic footfall of 22.01 lakh, Qutub Minar 15.24 lakh, and Humayun's Tomb 10.81 lakh in 2023.

Delhi stood fourth among all states and Union Territories (UTs) with a footfall of 8.20 lakh foreign tourists in 2022, according to the data.

Advertisment

The top eight international check posts for foreign tourist arrivals in city were Delhi airport, Mumbai airport, Haridaspur land check post, Chennai airport, Bengaluru airport, Hyderabad airport, Cochin airport, and Kolkata airport, the survey revealed.

Meanwhile, the rise in the number of domestic tourists visiting the city that started in 2012 continued till 2019 and then saw a dip -- owing largely to COVID pandemic.

The city in 2012 received 1.85 crore domestic tourists, which rose to 3.65 crore in 2019.

It saw a decline in the domestic tourist footfall in 2021, receiving only 1.06 crore of them, the data said. PTI SJJ SJJ VN VN