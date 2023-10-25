'Red light on Gaadi off' campaign returns in Delhi from Thursday: Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said the city government will re-launch the "Red Light on Gaadi Off" campaign from October 26 to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital.

Advertisment

Last year, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had put the campaign on hold, questioning its effectiveness.

Addressing a press conference here, Rai said a recent data analysis shows a decrease in PM10 pollution and a rise in PM2.5 concentration due to biomass burning and vehicular emissions.

"Considering this, we have decided to reintroduce the 'Red Light on Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce vehicular pollution, starting October 26," he said.

Advertisment

Rai noted that in the previous years, civil defence volunteers were involved in the campaign. This year, the campaign will involve the general public.

The "Red Light on Gaadi Off" campaign, first launched on October 16, 2020, aims to decrease vehicular pollution in Delhi by encouraging drivers to turn off their vehicles while waiting at traffic lights.

A 2019 study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute showed that idling engines at traffic signals could increase pollution levels by more than 9 per cent.

Another study conducted at the Bhikaji Cama Place traffic intersection by the Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), under the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, revealed that more than 62 per cent people began turning off their vehicle engines after a similar campaign. PTI GVS RC