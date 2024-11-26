Red liquid from manhole sparks panic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Residents near the Industrial Estate in Jeedimetla were alarmed when a red-coloured liquid, resembling blood, spilled onto a street late Monday night.

Videos of the liquid emerging from a manhole went viral on social media, sparking widespread concern. Officials on Tuesday clarified that preliminary investigations revealed the substance to be paint wash, not a "hazardous material." It is unrelated to effluents or chemicals, an official source stated.

Pollution control authorities have collected samples of the liquid, which are now being tested.

The flow from the manhole has since stopped, and the liquid on the road has dried up, officials said.

They suspect the paint wash mixed with water at some source, leading to the incident. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH