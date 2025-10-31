Red-necked wallaby dies of illness at Tirupati zoo

Tirupati, Oct 31 (PTI) A male red-necked wallaby (kangaroo) that arrived at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) here less than two months ago died of illness, zoo officials said on Friday.

The marsupial died late on Thursday, October 30, the zoo added in a statement.

“It is with deep regret that Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) announces the passing of a male red-necked wallaby,” the statement read.

The animal was found ailing on Thursday morning, prompting the zoo’s veterinary team to initiate intensive care and provide timely medication. Despite continuous treatment and close monitoring, its condition deteriorated at night.

“Emergency procedures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), were administered but were unfortunately unsuccessful,” the statement said.

As per protocol, the carcass was sent to the Department of Pathology at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University for a detailed post-mortem examination, which determined "toxoplasmosis" as the cause of death.

Toxoplasmosis is an infection caused by the protozoan Toxoplasma gondii, an obligate intracellular parasite that affects humans, land and marine mammals, and several bird species.

The carcass was later buried within the post-mortem complex of the university.

The deceased wallaby was one of a pair donated by the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Gujarat. Along with the wallabies, a pair of meerkats and a pair of common marmosets were also donated on August 27.

All the newly arrived animals were housed in the zoo’s specialised Sanjeevani block, undergoing the mandatory quarantine period.

“The SVZP management expresses its profound sadness at this loss. SV Zoological Park will continue to monitor the health of all its animals closely in view of incessant rains,” the release added.

It also said that the surviving female red-necked wallaby and other newly arrived species are under observation and remain healthy. PTI STH SSK