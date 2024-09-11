Red, orange alerts issued as UP braces for heavy rainfall

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, warning of heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Mathura and Agra have been placed under a red alert, indicating the highest level of preparedness for potential natural calamities. Additionally, orange alerts have been issued for over a dozen other districts in the state.

The red alert for Mathura and Agra is valid from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning.

Additionally, Farrukhabad, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur have also been issued red alerts for Thursday and Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar said, "Local administrative authorities in the affected districts have been asked to remain vigilant and ensure that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are on standby to respond to any emergencies." PTI CDN CDN MNK MNK