Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.75 cr seized, five held

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (PTI) Red sandalwood worth Rs 1.75 crore was seized by the city police, by cracking two cases of inter-state smuggling operation, and five people have been arrested in this connection, police said on Thursday.

The seizure was made based on a tip-off received, while the red sandalwood was being moved from Andhra Pradesh, they said.

Red sandalwood has been seized in Hulimavu police station and R T Nagar police station limits -- worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 75 lakhs respectively, city police chief Seemanth Kumar Singh told reporters here.

In both the cases, the consignment was coming from Andhra Pradesh. While in one case it was going to Tamil Nadu, in the other, the destination was Bengaluru.

Five people have been arrested in connection with both cases, and four vehicles in total have been seized. PTI KSU ROH