Red sanders worth Rs 7.9 cr set for export fraudulently seized by DRI at JNPT; 5 held

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 8 metric tonnes of red sanders worth Rs 7.9 crore that was being exported after false declaration as granite marble slabs, an official said on Friday.

Five persons, including the exporter, commission broker, godown manager and transporter were arrested by the Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI after a container was intercepted at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Nhava Sheva on a tip off, he said.

"The container had 6 tonnes of red sanders concealed under polished granite slabs and cement bricks. Follow up action was undertaken in Ahmednagar, Nashik and Hyderabad in Telangana. Two tonnes of red sanders were seized in Nashik. This consignment too was to be exported in the coming days," he said.

Red sanders is a protected species under CITES Convention and its export is prohibited under the Customs Act 1962, the official explained. PTI DC BNM