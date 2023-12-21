'Red tape' replaced with 'red carpet' for industries in J-K: LG

Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said "red tape" has been replaced with "red carpet" for industries as he opened a food processing and wellness conclave here.

"In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production and nutraceuticals," Sinha said as he inaugurated the conclave.

Addressing the two-day gathering of industry leaders and policymakers, Sinha said that the GI certification will help investors create global brands and create international standards of food safety and quality.

"J&K is also determined to become number one in 'Ease of Doing Business.' I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir and contribute to J&K's developmental journey," the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deeds for the setting up of Apollo Hospital in the region.

He said that the exchange of land deeds would pave the way for one of the biggest players in the health sector to formally start the ground work in the Union Territory.

It will boost the healthcare system and enhance opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship, he added.

"Jammu Kashmir is on a mission to accelerate all-round development. The captivating meadows, verdant land, serene lakes, green mountains, the clean environment and eternal scenery offers incredible destinations for all kinds of travellers and attractive opportunities for investors," the LG said.

Sinha said the conclave is a testimony to the commitment of the UT administration to showcase the strength and potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors.

"J&K ranks first in the production of apple, walnut, almond and saffron. It is known as the fruit bowl of India," he said.

The food processing sector has the potential to reduce wastage, transform the fortune of fruit growers, and become one of the key drivers of economic growth, he said.

The LG said the administration here has placed a special emphasis on infrastructural development to stimulate tourism growth.

"Tourism sector has been provided industry status to eliminate investment barriers, ensure incentives and facilitate allied business activities. I am confident Jammu Kashmir is poised to emerge as India's major tourist destination," he said. PTI AB VN VN