Reddy bats for new technologies to strengthen monitoring, enforcement against illegal mining

Bhubaneswar, Jan 21 (PTI) Union Minister of Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday advised mineral-bearing states to adopt cutting-edge technologies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms against illegal mining activities.

Reddy was speaking on the second day of the 3rd National Mines Ministers’ Conference at Konark in Odisha’s Puri district.

The Centre has zero tolerance towards illegal mining, he asserted.

“The stakeholders need to adopt cutting-edge technologies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms while dealing with illegal mining,” Reddy said.

He also urged senior officials of the mineral-bearing states to take action against illegal mining, underlining the critical role of the sector in creating employment opportunities, particularly in the rural and semi-urban areas.

Reddy also emphasised the importance of responsible mine closure practices to ensure environmental restoration and sustainability. He highlighted the government’s commitment to integrating green initiatives, including afforestation efforts, solar energy adoption and sustainable waste management.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change also shared with the audience information on forest conservation and environmental safeguards.

“These inputs aim to guide states and stakeholders in implementing policies that balance economic growth with ecological preservation,” an official said.

The Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) also highlighted critical updates on safety standards, technological advancements and training programmes across mining operations.

On the second day of the conference, at least 11 states showcased their auction process, innovative practices and strategies to maximise resource utilisation while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

The ministry remains steadfast in its mission to drive innovation, improve efficiency and ensure that the benefits of mining activities reach the last mile, an official statement said. PTI AAM RBT