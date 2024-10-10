Rededicate ourselves to carrying forward Ratan Tata’s legacy: Tata Trusts

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Tata Trusts’ chief executive Siddharth Sharma on Wednesday said the group of non-profits rededicates itself to carrying forward Ratan Tata’s legacy.

Tata, 86, breathed his last at a city hospital where he had been admitted for the last few days.

“We rededicate ourselves to carrying forward his legacy and that of the founders, which is rooted in India’s civilisational values and strives for the welfare of all,” Sharma said in a statement.

Tata Trusts is a group of non-profits which hold about two thirds of ownership in the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Ratan Tata, who was feted with the country’s second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan, was the chairman of Tata Trusts.

Sharma also said the Trusts will miss Ratan Tata’s physical presence but he will always live in their hearts and minds. PTI AA KRK