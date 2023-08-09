Rededicate with greater vigour to service of nation: Jagdeep Dhankhar asks MPs

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Recalling the 1942 Quit India movement, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday exhorted MPs to rededicate themselves with greater vigour to the service of the nation with a view to realise aspirations of people.

The Rajya Sabha paid homage to the freedom fighters on the 81st anniversary of the movement.

"The clarion call of 'Do or Die' given by Father of the Nation infused the masses with a new-found energy which culminated in our nation achieving Independence from the yoke of colonial rule," he said.

Calling this an occasion for the members of Parliament to introspect and reflect on their moral contributions, he asked them to "rededicate themselves with greater vigour to be in service of the nation, to realize the aspirations of the people at large and to secure a place of pride for Bharat in comity of nations".

Dhankhar emphasised that the call of 'Quit India' is even more relevant today in Amrit Kaal, as this movement is an epitome of what people are capable of achieving, if they work in togetherness for a cause with determination and dedication.

He further said it is gratifying to note that since independence efforts have been made to contain poverty, enhance literacy, neutralize discrimination and bring about social inclusivity.

"Hon'ble Members, on this solemn occasion, we pay our humble and respectful homage to all those martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of our freedom," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also lauded the spectacular performance of Indian athletes at the World University Games, 2023, held at Chengdu, China, from July 28 to August 8.

At the 31st World University Games, Indian athletes return with a record-breaking haul of 26 medals. It was India's best performance ever at the Games where the athletes bagged 11 Golds, 5 Silvers, and 10 Bronzes.