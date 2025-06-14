Redefine, re-evaluate flood zone guidelines, Fadnavis tells officials

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed officials to re-evaluate and redefine flood zone guidelines across the state after implementing appropriate flood control measures.

He said current demarcations are restricting developmental activities in areas where floods haven't occurred in decades.

"Flood lines along several rivers are outdated and continue to hinder development despite there being no flood events in many of these areas for years. The water resources department must carry out fresh surveys and suggest revised guidelines after implementing flood control measures," Fadnavis said.

He said riverbanks in many parts of the state have not experienced flooding for several years.

"However, due to outdated flood line demarcations, developmental work is facing restrictions. Hence, flood control measures should be implemented across all riverbanks, and guidelines related to flood lines should be redefined," Fadnavis said.

The chief minister directed the water resources department to conduct a fresh survey of the flood lines in areas where floods have not occurred for many years. PTI MR BNM ARU