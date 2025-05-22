Redeveloped Bundi railway station blend of modern development, cultural heritage: Om Birla

Bundi (Rajasthan) May 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota Bundi MP Om Birla said the redeveloped Bundi railway station, which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, is a unique blend of modern development and cultural heritage.

Addressing a gathering here in Bundi for the inauguration, Birla said the station which has been modernised at Rs 8.15 crore, not only serves as a modern passenger hub, it also represents the vision, perspective, and progress of a new India.

The redeveloped station was among 103 Amrit Stations Modi virtually inaugurated in different parts of the country. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a national programme that aims to enhance and modernise 1,275 stations across the country.

Birla said Bundi was moving towards a new identity and there have been continuous efforts to boost its tourism potential. "Significant work has been done in this direction, and many projects are ongoing. The goal is to enhance Bundi with a commitment to its heritage as well as the development of the city." "Whether it's sports, health, education, tourism, or infrastructure, Bundi's landscape is set to change in the coming times," the Kota-Bundi MP added.

The speaker said the rail network is rapidly expanding across the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, providing world-class facilities to passengers.

"In the past 11 years, major and suburban railway stations in the Kota-Bundi region have been redeveloped. New rail services and Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains have made commuting easier," Birla said.

He said a Vande Bharat train halting at Bundi will also boost its tourism. Stations at Kota, Ramganj Mandi, Modak, Keshoraipatan, Bundi, Kapren, Digod, and Arnetha now offer better connectivity to passengers, Birla added.

The Bundi railway station showcases a blend of convenience, beauty, and heritage. Facilities include a grand entrance, attractive facade, high mast lighting, modern waiting rooms, a new ticket counter, clean modern toilets, and accessible ramps for differently-abled people, an official statement said.

The station is fully disabled-friendly to ensure a comfortable, safe, and modern travel experience for all passengers, it said.

Bundi MLA Harimohan Sharma, Bundi district BJP president Rameshwar Meena, Bundi Municipal Council Chairman Saroj Agrawal and railway officials were present at the event. PTI COR SKY SKY