Redevelopment of railway stations will boost connectivity: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the redevelopment of three railway stations in the region under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will give a fillip to connectivity and make travel easy for people.

"I believe railway connectivity is the lifeline of a society. A railway line not only strengthens connectivity with different regions but it also brings economic prosperity and transforms standard of living and creates a new destiny of the concerned region," Sinha said.

Sinha was addressing a function at Budgam Railway Station after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country at a cost of Rs 24,470 crores.

Three of these railway stations -- Jammu Tawi, Udhampur and Budgam -- will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme in JK.

The Lt Governor said under the guidance of the Prime Minister, India is witnessing rail projects of unprecedented magnitude in Kashmir Valley, he said.

"Kashmir will be connected to Kanyakumari by the end of this financial year. It will connect the valley with all important commercial centres of the country," Sinha added.

The LG said the Railway Board has sanctioned five final location survey works in Kashmir - doubling of Baramulla-Banihal Railway Line, New Baramulla-Uri, Awantipora-Shopian, Sopore-Kupwara and Anantnag-Bijbehara-Pahalgam Rail Lines.

"Once approved, the new networks will boost rail connectivity in the valley," he added.