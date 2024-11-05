Redevelopment work of Tripura Sundari temple likely to be completed by December

Agartala: The redevelopment work of the Tripura Sundari temple is likely to be completed by December, an official on Tuesday.

Besides improving the existing infrastructure of the temple, located in Tripura's Gomati district, several amenities are being developed for devotees as a part of the project, which is being executed at Rs 54 crore.

The project is being funded by the Union Ministry of Tourism under the PRASHAD scheme, the official said.

"The works are on the verge of completion. The construction agency is trying hard to finish it by December," state Tourism Secretary UK Chakma told PTI.

Among the amenities being developed are a pilgrimage rest room, priest rooms, a conference hall, priest quarters and a gate, he said.

"About 90 per cent of the work has been finished. It is expected that the agency will hand over the temple by December. If that happens, the redeveloped Tripura Sundari temple will be unveiled by January," he added.

Recently, state Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury held a meeting with officials to review the progress of the project.

Bhaskar Dasgupta, the officer on special duty of the Maa Tripura Sundari Temple Trust, also said that the works are on the verge of completion.

"The construction agency is making all efforts to meet the deadline," he said.

The temple, a Shakti Pith, was built in 1501 by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya.