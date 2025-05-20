Reduce approval time for sand and mining permits: Bawankule to environment dept

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday asked the environment department to expedite the approval process for sand cluster and mining block proposals, and to reduce the duration of green clearances wherever possible.

In a meeting held at the office of Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde, Bawankule emphasised the need for swift and coordinated approvals to implement the new sand extraction policy.

Senior officials, including Environment Secretary Jayshree Bhoj and revenue department representatives, were present.

"The environment department must immediately approve proposals regarding environmental clearances for sand clusters and mining zones. The validity period for such approvals should be reduced. If there are deficiencies, they should be resolved," Bawankule said.

He said the M-Sand policy allows 50 crushers per district. "These too should receive their environmental clearances promptly." Environment Minister Pankaja Munde assured the revenue department of full cooperation.

"If proposals are submitted in the correct format, there will be no obstacles in approving them swiftly. These approvals will be issued through proper coordination between government departments," she said.

She also highlighted the financial implications of the new policy.

"The government's new sand policy aims to ensure easy availability of sand to the common people. Through auctions of sand leases, the state is expected to generate approximately Rs 3,000 crore in royalty revenue this year," Munde said. PTI ND NSK