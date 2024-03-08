Reducing LPG cylinder prices an election gimmick, says Cong's Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday said the reduction in LPG cylinder prices were a gimmick ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs 100 to mark International Women's Day and had said in a X post that it would ease the financial burden of millions of households and benefit the country's "Nari Shakti".

"Already prices were so high. It had gone up from Rs 400 during Congress rule to Rs 1000 and above now. Increase and then reduce is an election gimmick," Chavan, a former chief minister, told PTI.

He also attacked the Centre for 'Modi ki Guarantee' advertisements in newspaper in connection with the reduction in LPG cylinder prices.

This was the development of a "personality cult" around Modi and the Election Commission of India must intervene, Chavan said.

"Such advertisements should not be placed using public money. The EC must recover this amount from the BJP," he added. PTI AG MR BNM