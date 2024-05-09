Reducing people's identities to appearances is 'shameful, regressive, racist': Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, May 9 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday referred to Congress leader Sam Pitroda's recent remarks and said reducing people's identities to their appearances is "shameful, regressive and racist." The Andhra Pradesh opposition leader said there is no place for such "divisive" and "racist" comments in a civilised society.

"It is shameful, regressive and racist to reduce people's identities to their appearances. There is no place for such divisive and racist comments in a civilized society," said Naidu in a post on X.

According to the former CM and NDA alliance partner in the southern state, people with political influence must uphold India's spirit of unity in diversity.

Referring to South Indians, who according to Pitroda 'look like Africans', Naidu said they have their own identity.

"Those with political influence must uphold India's spirit of unity in diversity. We South Indians have our own unique identity and culture, while Africans have their own," he said.

Further, the TDP supremo emphasised that people may belong to different states in India but all are Indians. PTI STH GDK ROH