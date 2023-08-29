Reduction in cooking gas price not any gift: BRS MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad, Aug 29 (PTI) Ruling BRS MLC in Telangana K Kavitha on Tuesday alleged that Rs 200 cut in prices of domestic cooking gas announced by the Centre is not any gift to the people but "gaslighting of people’s emotions and pockets." "First Increase the LPG cylinder price by ₹800/- And then decrease it by ₹200/- . It’s not a gift, but absolute gaslighting of people's emotions and pockets.#gascylinder," she said on X (formerly twitter).

The Union Government on Tuesday announced a Rs 200 per cylinder cut in prices of domestic cooking gas.

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Tuesday hailed the government's decision to slash cooking gas price by Rs 200 per cylinder, with party president J P Nadda calling it Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift to women ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Meanwhile, Kavitha also alleged that the NDA government at the Centre is the only government to impose a tax on handlooms.

Speaking at 'Padmashali aatmeeya sammelanam' organised at Nizamabad by MLA Ganesh Gupta, she said the BRS government in Telangana is taking care of all sections of society.

"So, the only government, only PM to impose tax on handlooms is Modi ji," said Kavitha, daughter of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She said the BRS government, since it came to power in 2014, has ensured law and order in the state which is vital for businesses and other commercial establishments to run smoothly.

She appealed to the gathering to re-elect Ganesh Gupta in the coming Assembly elections.

The Legislative Assembly elections would be held in Telangana in another few months and the BRS has already announced candidates for 115 out of the total 117 seats. PTI SJR SJR SS