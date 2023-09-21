Reduction in NEET-PG qualifying percentage will help fill up vacancies, says TN BJP

Coimbatore, Sep 21 (PTI) The Centre's move to drastically reduce the cut-off percentile to zero in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) in medical and dental courses will ensure that there are takers for courses across all categories, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai said on Thursday.

While NEET will be the qualifying exam for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, MBBS marks will be the criteria for selecting candidates for PG courses, he said. "This will be based on merit and counselling," Annamalai told reporters here.

Last year, about 1.80 lakh PG medical and dental seats remained vacant across the country, he said. Making zero the cut-off percentage will enable candidates to fill up these vacancies, the party president said.