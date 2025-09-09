Reels addiction leads to domestic violence; women should restrict use of mobiles: Odisha deputy CM

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday asserted that addiction to making reels leads to domestic violence and asked women to restrict their use of mobile phones to keep a balance between family life and chatting on social media.

She also said that women should opt for mobile fasting, the practice of taking periodic breaks from digital devices, for peace in the family.

“It is noticed that reel-making addiction and spending more time on mobile phones lead to domestic violence. Therefore, I call upon young girls and women to restrict the use of mobile phones. Maintain a balance between family life and social media use,” said Parida, who is also in-charge of the women and child development department.

She was addressing the State-level training camp on Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 and Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

Parida said, “As we women in India observe fast on certain festivals like Durga Puja, one should also vow to take a break from the use of mobile phones for some hours for the peace in the family.” Noting that there has been a rise in divorce cases in the state, the deputy chief minister pointed out that the in-laws in most of the families are annoyed over the habit of their daughters-in-law of excessive use of mobile phone, chatting and making reels.

“As women play a vital role in shaping society and nurturing children, it is essential for them to prioritise their family’s well-being,” the BJP MLA from Nimapara said.

Excessive use of anything, including social media, can have negative consequences and women become victims, she said.

To reduce domestic violence, plans are made to strengthen the Women and Child Desks at police stations and fill vacant positions, Parida said.

Highlighting the need for awareness and implementation of the laws for the protection of women to curb atrocities against them, Parida called for preventing the misuse of the legislation.

Parida told the participants of the training session to stand by the victims of dowry torture and domestic violence.

She also called upon all the present members to bring new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of five helpless women in each district through their own efforts.

The deputy CM also discussed the challenges related to women's safety cases at the grassroots level with the delegates.

“There is no doubt that excessive use of reels, social media, and mobile phones is contributing to increase in domestic violence. I have been witness to the divorce of at least four women, whose husbands refused to accept them for their habits of making reels,” said social activist Sophia Seikh.

Women should realise what is their priority - family or reels, Seikh said. PTI AAM NN