Refer loco pilots’ periodical rest dispute to Petition Committee: Kerala MP to Speaker

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) CPI (M) MP from Kerala K Radhakrishnan urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to refer the dispute of loco pilots regarding periodical rest to the Petition Committee as it affects both workers’ welfare and railway safety.

While forwarding the representation of the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) regarding their grievance concerning the dispute with the Railway Ministry over weekly/periodical rest, Radhakrishnan sought Birla’s help for its resolution.

“The association has highlighted issues related to the non-implementation of their entitlement to 16 hours headquarter rest along with 30 hours periodical rest, as prescribed under the Indian Railway Servants (Hours of Work and Rest) Rules, 2005 and other judicial pronouncements,” Radhakrishnan said in a recent letter to Birla.

He added, “The workers have expressed their distress over the denial of their rightful rest periods, which has led to severe fatigue, mental stress, and operational safety concerns." Radhakrishnan also highlighted the order of the regional labour commissioner, Bangalore along with its subsequent upholding by judicial authorities, and alleged that the Ministry of Railways has not implemented the prescribed provisions for rest.

“Given the critical nature of the issue and its impact on both worker welfare and railway safety, I request you to kindly refer this matter to the Petitions Committee of the Lok Sabha for appropriate consideration and resolution,” Radhakrishnan said. PTI JP JP MNK MNK