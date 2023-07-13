Advertisment
#National

Reflection of 'colonial mindset': India on EU's Manipur resolution

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
13 Jul 2023 Updated On 14 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Reflection of 'colonial mindset': India on EU's Manipur resolution

Arindam Bagchi (File photo)

New Delhi: India on Thursday described as reflection of "colonial mindset" a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.

Advertisment

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable".

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution," he said.

"Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," Bagchi added.

The spokesperson said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

"The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues," he said, replying to media queries on the resolution.  Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months. Opposition parties have accused the government of failing to contain the violence.

#colonial mindset #EU's Manipur resolution #Arindam Bagchi
Advertisment
Subscribe